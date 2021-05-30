UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Continue In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Corona vaccination continue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination is in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Sunday.

According to him, 542,418 citizens of the province have been given the first dose and 72,812 health workers have also been vaccinated against corona.

The second dose has been given to 210,015 citizens.

In this regard, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Shah said that 280 corona vaccination centers have been set up across the province in order to facilitate the people without facing any hardship.

However, there are reports that above 18-year-olds despite completing their registration process through SMS to 1166 are awaiting their turn for vaccination.

More Stories From Pakistan

