Corona Vaccination Continues In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Corona vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination to citizens continues in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 279,357 people have been vaccinated,said the official of the health department KP here on Sunday.

The official informed that 313,699 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of Sino pharm and 228,853 health workers and elderly people were also given second dose of Sino pharm.

He disclosed that 347,491 health workers and elderly people have been given the first dose of Synovak and 57831 health workers and the elderly were given a second dose of cyanobacteria.

He said that 18,926 elderly people have also been vaccinated against cannabis and 120,522 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

