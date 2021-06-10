Corona vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 313,746 people have been vaccinated including 315,183 health workers and elderly people have been given the first dose of Sino Farm, said an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

The official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that 239,871 health workers and elderly people were also given a second dose of Sino Farm and 453,816 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of synovac.

He disclosed that 44975 health workers and elderly people were given a second dose of synovac and 28,900 elderly people have also been vaccinated.The official informed that 122,647 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

He also urged the people to register themselves for the coronavirus vaccination by sending their NADRA ID card number to 1166.