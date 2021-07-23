UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination Continues In KP

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Corona vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 726,807 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 657,433 people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm.

An official of the health department said here on Friday, 277,351 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm and 19, 10197 people have been given the first dose of Cansino.

He said, 256,888 people were given a second dose of Cansino and 1, 91,203 people have also been vaccinated against Sinovac.

The first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 149,177 people in Peshawar and a second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 1,240 people in Peshawar.

He disclosed that 42,916 citizens were given the first dose of Pakvak and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,627 people.

The health official said that 123 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine and 92,485 people were given the first dose of moderna vaccine and 2 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

16 minutes ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

1 hour ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.