Corona vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 726,807 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 657,433 people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm.

An official of the health department said here on Friday, 277,351 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm and 19, 10197 people have been given the first dose of Cansino.

He said, 256,888 people were given a second dose of Cansino and 1, 91,203 people have also been vaccinated against Sinovac.

The first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 149,177 people in Peshawar and a second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 1,240 people in Peshawar.

He disclosed that 42,916 citizens were given the first dose of Pakvak and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,627 people.

The health official said that 123 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine and 92,485 people were given the first dose of moderna vaccine and 2 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine.