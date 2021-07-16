UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Drive Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Corona vaccination drive continues

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur, Asia Gull on Friday visited Corona Vaccination Centre set up in the Government Higher Secondary school Ganda Singh Wala, and reviewed arrangements.

Talking to media, she said that free vaccination drive was being carried out in the district and the process of vaccination of government employees and citizens was being ensured hundred percent.

During his visit, she checked attendance of the doctors and staff and reviewed the vaccination process also inspected the records of the citizens coming to the centre.

Besides, the DC also visited vaccination centre at Sanda village and checked the records and arrangement there.

More Stories From Pakistan

