Corona Vaccination Drive Continues In Quetta

Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Vaccination against coronavirus was underway in the provincial capital Quetta on the instructions of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

According to sources, mobile teams of WAPDA Hospital Quetta has provided vaccination facility to the worshipers in different mosques of the city after Friday prayers while a large number of volunteers were vaccinated.

Special teams of WADA Hospital also vaccinated students against coronavirus in different educational institutions of the city.

As many as 273 students were vaccinated at Pashtunabad School, Government Wise High school Kakar Colony, Government Boys High School Satellite Town and Government Boys High School Centrum.

While 128 in different markets, 32 at different places and 51 people from different walks of life were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Quetta.

