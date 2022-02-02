Corona vaccination drive continues to inoculate 90 pc population of Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The district health department has started door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19 and 490 teams have been formed to accomplish the task.

On the special directives of the District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, the health teams will go door to door and visit schools to vaccinate the citizens and students so that the majority population of the district could be vaccinated.

The 14-day vaccination campaign was started on February 01 and will be continued for 14 days during which people aged over 12 years would be inoculated.

As per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 80 to 90 percent target of the vaccination will be completed till February 15, the DHO said.

He said 490 mobile teams consisting of three staff members each will be mobilized to complete the set target of vaccination.

The micro plan had already been devised with the help of polio staff to cover up all areas of the district and 1470 member COVID teams would be compensated for the task.

He appealed to all the citizens of Hyderabad to cooperate COVID teams and get themselves along with all family members vaccinated so that the district would be declared as Coronavirus free.