Corona Vaccination Drive For Kids Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Corona vaccination drive for children to prevent them from this disease has started across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rizwan Nazeer inaugurated the vaccination campaign of children here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Ali Mehdi gave briefing on the vaccination campaign of children.

ADCG Rizwan Nazeer said that the children aged 5 to 12 years will be vaccinated during the drive.

He informed that children were being inoculated the world's safest Pfizer vaccine.

CEO health said that the campaign would continue from September 19 to 24 September.

He said that the special focus will be given on educational institutions during the campaign.

The awareness rally organized by the district administration was also conducted at Chowk Ghanta Ghar chowk in this regard.

