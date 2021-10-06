Corona vaccination drive in full swing at educational institutions of Balochistan: DG Health

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-corona vaccination process was being continued in educational institutions and health centers in Balochistan to prevent deadly virus as per the special directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-corona vaccination process was being continued in educational institutions and health centers in Balochistan to prevent deadly virus as per the special directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

Director General of Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti told APP on Wednesday that measures for vaccination are being made effective in different educational institutions including Government Girls High school Irrigation at Sariab, Government Girls High School Kachibaig, Government Boys High School Kachibaig Sariab and other High Schools of Balochistan and the provincial capital Quetta.

He said that future architects should be vaccinated against epidemic virus saying in this regard, the scope of vaccines is being expanded to prevent the deadly disease through vaccination campaign in the areas.

DG Health Balochistan said on the instruction of NCOC, Balochistan Health Department had made effective plan to achieve target of vaccination in order to control the spread of virus. Special centers have set up in respective hospitals including Balon Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital, Provincial Civil Hospital and other hospitals in order to create facilities for public to get anti-corona vaccination, he noted.

He said in this regard, various teams were also formed for under the supervision of District Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad.

"This epidemic is very deadly and dangerous. We have to work together to eradicate it," he said.

The DG said we have formed 12 mobile teams for Quetta which provide education on a daily basis regarding vaccination to the public partially by visiting institutions, public parks and markets.

"By the end of this month, we are determined to go to all the educational institutions in Quetta and vaccinate all the students and make the learning environment safe, at the same time, we are committed to making this campaign a success," he said.

He said we would continue to try our best and save our society from this insidious disease. He said that Health staff along with administrations would continue to visit the markets, bus stands, hospitals, parks etc in the city and would take strict legal action against those who did not implement the process of vaccination.

DG Health Balochistan said that vaccines are safe in all respects and the best way to prevent coronavirus.