Corona vaccination drive to be expedited; 4 mln doses of vaccine expected soon: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday told the provincial assembly that in a few months 3 to 4 million doses of corona vaccines were expected to be received after which the vaccination process would be expedited.

Speaking in the assembly, he said the government was strictly implementing coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and feared that if the educational institutions were allowed to open it would aggravate the corona situation.

He said the government has already banned all sort of activities including wedding ceremonies as part of precautionary measures while the shops and business centres were allowed to open till 9:00 p.m.

Jhagra said the countries where corona vaccines were being prepared they were first vaccinating their own masses.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Local Government Akbar Ayub said that Sastaz Bazars were being established in every district of the province where all edible items would be available on subsidized rates to provide relief to masses.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai condemning assassination of ATC Judge, killing of 3-year old girl Hareem in Kohat and incident of murders three youths in Waziristan, saying, the police were investigating all the incidents and assured that justice would be ensured.

He said the government has given a mega package for merged districts that would usher a new era of development in those areas, adding that PTI government would not disappoint the tribal people and their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan condemned the killing of ATC judge.

Later, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani adjourned the proceedings of the House till April 9, 10:00 a.m.