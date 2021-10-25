UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Facility At Doorsteps Starts: Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:24 PM

Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that the government has launched a special campaign 'Corona vaccination facility at every door'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that the government has launched a special campaign 'Corona vaccination facility at every door'.

He told the media here that during the month-long the campaign, from Oct 25 to Nov 25, teams would go door-to-door to vaccinate people.

One million people would be vaccinated during the campaign, he addedThe provincial minister said that people should take advantage of the opportunity and get vaccinated so that they are safe from this fatal virus. "Vaccination of every individual is necessary to get rid of corona and complete revival of business activities," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that more than 12,000 teams would take part in the special campaign. In this regard, 14,000 new vaccination centres had also been set up in the province so that no individual is deprived of vaccination.

Related Topics

Business Commerce Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

17 seconds ago
 DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, ..

DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, junctions

18 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against f ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against forced Indian occupation

20 seconds ago
 UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate R ..

UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents on Mohsin Dawar case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.