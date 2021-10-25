Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that the government has launched a special campaign 'Corona vaccination facility at every door'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that the government has launched a special campaign 'Corona vaccination facility at every door'.

He told the media here that during the month-long the campaign, from Oct 25 to Nov 25, teams would go door-to-door to vaccinate people.

One million people would be vaccinated during the campaign, he addedThe provincial minister said that people should take advantage of the opportunity and get vaccinated so that they are safe from this fatal virus. "Vaccination of every individual is necessary to get rid of corona and complete revival of business activities," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that more than 12,000 teams would take part in the special campaign. In this regard, 14,000 new vaccination centres had also been set up in the province so that no individual is deprived of vaccination.