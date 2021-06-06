Corona vaccination in full swing in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination was in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far 752,059 people have so far administered their first dose in the province while 270,288 people have administered their second dose, a report of the health department KP said.

For the corona vaccination, the health department has set up 326 vaccination centers while 7 mobile vaccination vaccines were being administered at the doorstep, the report said.