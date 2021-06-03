Corona vaccination of 263,102 people completed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that under the corona vaccination drive so far vaccination of 263,102 people have been completed in the province.

It said that so far 61,979 health workers had received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine and 44,540 health workers received the second dose.

Similarly 251,631 senior citizens have been given the first dose of SinoPharm and 177,394 received the second dose.

As many as 9577 health-workers received the first dose of SinoVac vaccine while 1217 got the second dose, while 262,610 senior citizens got the first dose of SinoVac vaccine and 24,022 received the second dose.

Similarly the health department inoculated CanSino vaccine to 15929 senior citizens while 2,858 health workers received the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine and 115,295 senior citizens got the first dose.