Corona vaccination of 361,000 citizens completed in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday said the corona vaccination drive is in full swing in the province wherein the vaccination of as many as 361,000 citizens has been completed.

The department reported that last day a record 78,876 citizens were vaccinated in a day, adding that so far 369,046 citizens were given the first dose of Sinopharm while 248,489 were given the second dose.

Similarly, 570,738 citizens got their first shot of Sino Vac vaccine while 53,617 were given the second dose. It said that 59,647 citizens received one dose of CanSino vaccine and the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was administered to 125,188 persons.

The Health department said that more vaccination centres have been activated at the Civil Secretariat and Peshawar University.