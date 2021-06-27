UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Of Citizens Continues In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Corona vaccination of citizens continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 443,063 citizens and health workers have been vaccinated, an official of the health department said here on Sunday.

In a daily briefing the health official said that 545,882 people have been given the first dose of sinopharm and 259,291 people were also given the second dose of Sinopharm.

He disclosed that 868,700 people have been given the first dose of sinovac and 82,034 people were given the second dose of sinovac.

He said, a total of 117,038 people have been vaccinated against sinovac vaccine and 149,139 people were given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and second AstraZeneca was administered to 509 people in Peshawar. The first dose of Pakvak was given to 3617 citizens of Peshawar and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 552 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday

