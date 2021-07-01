UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Of Over 0.4mln Completed In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:32 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department Thursday said that corona vaccination of 480,999 persons have been completed in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department Thursday said that corona vaccination of 480,999 persons have been completed in the province.

According to official data released here, 550,715 persons were given first jab of SinoPharm, 260,051 persons were given the second dose of the vaccine.

Similarly, 1,030,387 persons received first dose of SinoVac while 100,767 received the second jab.

It further said that 149,179 persons were given first dose of Astrazeneca and 119,670 got first dose of Cansino.

The Pfizer vaccine and Pak Vac were administered to 1367 citizen and 3,657 citizens.

