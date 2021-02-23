UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Of Senior Citizens From Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Corona vaccination of senior citizens from next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Tuesday said that Corona preventive vaccination of all health workers has begun in the province.

Talking to media after administering Corona preventive vaccines, he said that the vaccination of persons of age above 60 years would start in first week of next month (March).

He said that new batch of vaccines from National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 (NCOC) has been received and delivered to 33 districts wherein vaccination centres have also been established.

The Secretary Health said, Corona vaccine is secured and no case of side effect is reported so far.

He urged upon health workers to take it without any fear to secure themselves from the virus.

He said that the process of the administering of second dose of vaccine would begin from February 24 (Wednesday) and the process of administering vaccine to all citizens would begin from July 1, 2021.

On the occasion, Director Public Health Dr. Ikramullah was also administered Corona preventive vaccine.

The Director General (DG), Health Services, Dr. Niaz Mohammad told that estimated Corona preventive doses for second phase is 2.6 million, saying in this connection supply would continue from NCOC.

