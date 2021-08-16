UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Plan For Muharram Processions Devised

Mon 16th August 2021

Corona vaccination plan for Muharram processions devised

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam on Monday devised a comprehensive plan for the vaccination of participants of Majalis and processions during the Holy month of Muharramul Haram

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam on Monday devised a comprehensive plan for the vaccination of participants of Majalis and processions during the Holy month of Muharramul Haram.

Reviewing current status of COVID-19, she said the corona vaccination drive has been intensified following increase in the corona cases and 500,000 vaccination was being observed in Punjab per day. Currently, a total of 662 vaccination centers are in operation.

Sarah mentioned that 1,145 cases were reported in 24 hours getting tally to 375,721, while 340,091 patients were fully recovered and active cases were 21,290 till date. During last 24 hours, 12 more deaths were reported in Lahore, and overall corona related deaths numbered at 11,370 till date.

Total of 6,475,630 tests have so far been contacted out of which 19,256 were processed during last 24 hours.

Giving details, she said that in past 24 hours, 558 cases were reported in Lahore, Rawalpindi 146, Faisalabad 58, Multan 46, Gujranwala 36, Bahawalpur 29, Rahim yar Khan 27, Rajhanpur 26, Sialkot 24, Jhang 21, Gujrat 18, Pakpattan 16, and 12 each from Khanewal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Vehari, 10 from Toba Tek Singh, 9 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Narowal, 8 each from Layyah and Muzzafargarh, 7 from Sahiwal, 6 each from Bhakkar and Okara, 5 from Kasur, 4 from Bahawalnagar, 3 each from Chakwal, Jehlum, Khushab, Lodhran and Mandi Bahauddin.

She said that over all positivity ratio remained at 5.9 percent in Punjab and Lahore 9pc, Rawalpindi 9.3pc, Faisalabad 3.2pc, Multan 2.9pc and Gujranwala 5.3pc.

