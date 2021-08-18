UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Process Accelerated In District

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Corona vaccination process accelerated in district

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to accelerate corona vaccination process and accomplish the target set by the provincial government, the vaccination process against COVID-19 was being carried out in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.

Imran-u-Hassan Khuwaja, a mobile vaccination team of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh basic health center Preetam Abad led by Dr.Nizam uddin Bhatti administered first dose of corona vaccine to around 100 residents of village Haji Ali Muhammad Tiyono and suburbs areas.

Dr.Nizam uddin Bhatti on the occasion urged upon the people to get themselves inoculated against the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Sanghar Government

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

11 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

20 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

31 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

34 minutes ago
 52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.