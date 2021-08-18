Corona vaccination process accelerated in district

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to accelerate corona vaccination process and accomplish the target set by the provincial government, the vaccination process against COVID-19 was being carried out in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.

Imran-u-Hassan Khuwaja, a mobile vaccination team of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh basic health center Preetam Abad led by Dr.Nizam uddin Bhatti administered first dose of corona vaccine to around 100 residents of village Haji Ali Muhammad Tiyono and suburbs areas.

Dr.Nizam uddin Bhatti on the occasion urged upon the people to get themselves inoculated against the COVID-19.