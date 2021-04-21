Corona vaccination starts for 50-59 age group in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday kicked off coronavirus vaccination for the citizens of age group 50 to 59 years old.

The Punjab Health department is administering Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to the citizens. The department has set up 5 vaccination centres in the provincial capital while 126 centres in the province overall.

The citizens of above 50 years of age have been asked to send their CNIC number to 1166 and visit the vaccination centre with the verification code received along with the message.

The Punjab Health department has also advised the citizens to come to the vaccination centres on the giving date to avoid any inconvenience.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Health department has made special arrangements for elderly citizens of the province at the vaccination centres across the province.