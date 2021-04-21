UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination Starts For 50-59 Age Group In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:48 PM

Corona vaccination starts for 50-59 age group in Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday kicked off coronavirus vaccination for the citizens of age group 50 to 59 years old

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday kicked off coronavirus vaccination for the citizens of age group 50 to 59 years old.

The Punjab Health department is administering Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to the citizens. The department has set up 5 vaccination centres in the provincial capital while 126 centres in the province overall.

The citizens of above 50 years of age have been asked to send their CNIC number to 1166 and visit the vaccination centre with the verification code received along with the message.

The Punjab Health department has also advised the citizens to come to the vaccination centres on the giving date to avoid any inconvenience.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Health department has made special arrangements for elderly citizens of the province at the vaccination centres across the province.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab China Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns review petitions in Justice ..

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Suggests Ban on AI Systems That Pose ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Pak cricket team for wi ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 2 Officers Killed in Attack on Police Sta ..

4 minutes ago

WHO eyes malaria eradication in 25 countries by 20 ..

26 minutes ago

At least 3 People die of COVID-19

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.