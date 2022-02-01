UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Starts In 22 Districts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Corona vaccination starts in 22 districts of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department here on Tuesday started special corona vaccination campaign in 22 districts of the province with an objective to increase ratio of first dose to ninety percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department here on Tuesday started special corona vaccination campaign in 22 districts of the province with an objective to increase ratio of first dose to ninety percent.

Director General Health Services KP said that special corona campaign would continue till February 14 while vaccination in snowy areas would commence in month of March.

He said that daily target of the campaign is 500000 and added that meetings would be held in offices of deputy commissioners to review daily performance of vaccination staff.

He informed that 1600 teams have been deputed in Peshawar and every union council has been divided to twelve blocs. He said that each team would comprise a vaccinator, social mobiliser and team assistant while In Charge of Basic Health Unit would supervise vaccination in its area.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa February March

Recent Stories

Tatara police busted six-member gang of robbers

Tatara police busted six-member gang of robbers

2 minutes ago
 OPCW Says Obtained Evidence of Chemical Weapon Use ..

OPCW Says Obtained Evidence of Chemical Weapon Use in Syrian Kafr Zita in Octobe ..

2 minutes ago
 Fresh medical report exposes Nawaz's fear of being ..

Fresh medical report exposes Nawaz's fear of being jailed: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert of light to moderate rain-wind/ ..

PDMA issues alert of light to moderate rain-wind/ thunderstorm

2 minutes ago
 Show-cause notices served on 10 price control magi ..

Show-cause notices served on 10 price control magistrates over poor performance

5 minutes ago
 University of Karachi re-launches Journal of Scien ..

University of Karachi re-launches Journal of Science

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>