Corona vaccination starts in 22 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department here on Tuesday started special corona vaccination campaign in 22 districts of the province with an objective to increase ratio of first dose to ninety percent.

Director General Health Services KP said that special corona campaign would continue till February 14 while vaccination in snowy areas would commence in month of March.

He said that daily target of the campaign is 500000 and added that meetings would be held in offices of deputy commissioners to review daily performance of vaccination staff.

He informed that 1600 teams have been deputed in Peshawar and every union council has been divided to twelve blocs. He said that each team would comprise a vaccinator, social mobiliser and team assistant while In Charge of Basic Health Unit would supervise vaccination in its area.