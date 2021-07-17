UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination To Citizens Continues In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Corona vaccination to citizens continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination to citizens continued in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 6,61,982 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department said here Saturday.

Giving details about the vaccination, he disclosed that a total of 6,43,407 people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm and 2,72,168 people were also given the second dose of Sinopharm.

He said a total of 17, 65, 736 people have been given the first dose of Sinovac and a total of 2,93,002 people were given the second dose of Sinovac.

He said, a total of 1, 80,389 people have also been vaccinated with Sino vaccine and 41,549 citizens were given the first dose of Sinopak so far. The health official also confirmed that the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,181 while 123 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine. He said 86,459 people were given the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs And Dp World, Uae Region Introduce A ..

39 minutes ago

World's largest planetarium opens in Shanghai

42 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims two more lives in KP

42 minutes ago

Djibouti receives more COVID-19 jabs as vaccinatio ..

42 minutes ago

UN forum pledges to bolster pandemic fight, green ..

42 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Hands-on Experience: A Highly Capable Sm ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.