Corona vaccination to citizens continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination to citizens continued in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 6,61,982 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department said here Saturday.

Giving details about the vaccination, he disclosed that a total of 6,43,407 people have been given the first dose of Sinopharm and 2,72,168 people were also given the second dose of Sinopharm.

He said a total of 17, 65, 736 people have been given the first dose of Sinovac and a total of 2,93,002 people were given the second dose of Sinovac.

He said, a total of 1, 80,389 people have also been vaccinated with Sino vaccine and 41,549 citizens were given the first dose of Sinopak so far. The health official also confirmed that the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,181 while 123 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine. He said 86,459 people were given the first dose of Moderna vaccine.