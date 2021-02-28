Corona vaccination to health worker continue, says Health Minister KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination to health workers continued with a total of 16595 medical personnel have been vaccinated in the province, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister while talking to media men here on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 2855 more health workers have been vaccinated against corona. Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra informed.

He said Corona vaccination has been started in all the districts of the province, there are more than 100 health staff vaccination centers in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health, and the Finance Minister said.

He said, a total of 4848 workers have been vaccinated so far in the provincial capital Peshawar, 1522 health workers in Abbottabad, 861 in Swat, 727 in Lower Dir and 463 in Kohat, 357 health workers in Shangla, 248 in Bajaur and 227 in Chitral have been vaccinated against corona.