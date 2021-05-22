Corona vaccination to overseas Pakistanis begins: Secretary Health

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has started vaccination to overseas Pakistanis against corona, said Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain while talking to media men here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has started vaccination to overseas Pakistanis against corona, said Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain while talking to media men here.

He said, citizens working abroad on work visas or residences, students and cruisers can get vaccinated from Saturday.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain said that overseas Pakistanis over the age of 18 are being vaccinated.

He said, citizens must have a valid visa, residency or registration certificate wherein more than 270 corona vaccination centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been setup to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. Syed Imtiaz Hussain said that overseas citizens can obtain a certificate from the NADRA website or office after completing the vaccination.