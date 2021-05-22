UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination To Overseas Pakistanis Begins: Secretary Health

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Corona vaccination to overseas Pakistanis begins: Secretary Health

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has started vaccination to overseas Pakistanis against corona, said Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain while talking to media men here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has started vaccination to overseas Pakistanis against corona, said Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain while talking to media men here.

He said, citizens working abroad on work visas or residences, students and cruisers can get vaccinated from Saturday.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain said that overseas Pakistanis over the age of 18 are being vaccinated.

He said, citizens must have a valid visa, residency or registration certificate wherein more than 270 corona vaccination centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been setup to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. Syed Imtiaz Hussain said that overseas citizens can obtain a certificate from the NADRA website or office after completing the vaccination.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visa Media From

Recent Stories

ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to prov ..

10 minutes ago

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

32 minutes ago

Tadweer collects 588,425.00 Tons of waste in Q1 20 ..

55 minutes ago

2500 MW cheap, environment-friendly electricity to ..

4 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar chairs Resource Mobilization Committe ..

4 minutes ago

440 kanals of state land worth in billions retriev ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.