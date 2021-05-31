UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona-Vaccine 100 Percent Safe: Mirpur DHO Dr. Fida Hussain

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Corona-Vaccine 100 percent safe: Mirpur DHO Dr. Fida Hussain

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) : May 31 (APP):Declaring Covid-19 vaccine is 100 percent safe, Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain said that recent social media reports circulating against the vaccine are absolutely fake.

Dr. Fida told APP, when contacted, here on Monday that a news item attributed to French Virologist and Noble prize laureate, Luc Montagnier on social media that vaccine causes Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) has been rejected already by experts as baseless and concocted.

The District Health Officer further said that experts from the relevant field were consulted and it has been found that vaccine was 100 percent safe and the social media reports attributed to it were incorrect.

To a question, Dr. Fida said that people should not worry and avoid paying heed to any such fake media report and appealed people not to hesitate and move forward for vaccination which provides high protection against the Coronavirus, he added.

To another question, the DHO said that in Mirpur district, 12 vaccination centers have so far been established by the State health department for vaccination of the aspirant to avert threat of the corona pandemic.

These vaccination centers have been set up in Mirpur district so far include DHO office, Div. HQ Mirpur teaching hospital, New City Hospital, Basic Health Units at Jatlan, Kathaar, Easser, Khaliqabad, Ban Khurma and WAPDA hospital Mangla AJK, Rural Health Centers at Pindi Sabarwall, Khadim Abad, Islamgarh, Chakswari and Tehsil HQ Hospital Dadyal, said the DHO.

Dr. Fida Hussain further disclosed that more than 58 thousands of dozes of the vaccine have been given through theses vaccination centers in Mirpur district so far.

Related Topics

Social Media WAPDA Mirpur Jatlan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

25 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

55 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.