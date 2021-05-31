Corona-Vaccine 100 percent safe: Mirpur DHO Dr. Fida Hussain

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) : May 31 (APP):Declaring Covid-19 vaccine is 100 percent safe, Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain said that recent social media reports circulating against the vaccine are absolutely fake.

Dr. Fida told APP, when contacted, here on Monday that a news item attributed to French Virologist and Noble prize laureate, Luc Montagnier on social media that vaccine causes Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) has been rejected already by experts as baseless and concocted.

The District Health Officer further said that experts from the relevant field were consulted and it has been found that vaccine was 100 percent safe and the social media reports attributed to it were incorrect.

To a question, Dr. Fida said that people should not worry and avoid paying heed to any such fake media report and appealed people not to hesitate and move forward for vaccination which provides high protection against the Coronavirus, he added.

To another question, the DHO said that in Mirpur district, 12 vaccination centers have so far been established by the State health department for vaccination of the aspirant to avert threat of the corona pandemic.

These vaccination centers have been set up in Mirpur district so far include DHO office, Div. HQ Mirpur teaching hospital, New City Hospital, Basic Health Units at Jatlan, Kathaar, Easser, Khaliqabad, Ban Khurma and WAPDA hospital Mangla AJK, Rural Health Centers at Pindi Sabarwall, Khadim Abad, Islamgarh, Chakswari and Tehsil HQ Hospital Dadyal, said the DHO.

Dr. Fida Hussain further disclosed that more than 58 thousands of dozes of the vaccine have been given through theses vaccination centers in Mirpur district so far.