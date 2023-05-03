UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccine Clinical Trial Continues At MIH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Corona vaccine clinical trial continues at MIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The clinical trial on the coronavirus vaccine is in progress at Maroof International Hospital (MIH) in the wake of a prevailing surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the Clinical Trial Unit of MIH is conducting the trial involving a covid-19 vaccine LVRNA021 (mRNA-based) booster dose targeting the Delta BA.5 strain as well as Omicron variant B.1.1.529.

He said that Maroof International Hospital is part of a multicenter phase III study for the COVID-19 booster vaccine LVRNA021. The trial has been approved by the National Bioethics Committee (NBC) Pakistan and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that the LVRNA021 vaccine is co-developed by AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd., Ningbo Rongan Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd LiveRNA Therapeutics Inc. It is an mRNA-based vaccine targeting different variants of COVID-19 encoding the SARS-CoV-2 S protein of the Delta and Omicron BA.5 strain (Delta:BA.5=1:3) as well.

The phase 1 and phase 2 Investigator Initiated Trials (IIT) of the SARS-CoV-2 bivalent mRNA vaccine (LVRNA021) have been completed and the study results demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

The results have proved that the vaccine is well tolerated, safe, and immunogenic, supporting the next stage of clinical trials, he added.

These trials are also being conducted at seven different sites in many cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi for recruiting volunteers in Pakistan.

The trial participants are selected after necessary blood tests and after meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned in the trial protocol and standard operating procedures as approved by DRAP, NBC, and the Maroof ethics committee.

Screening of volunteers for vaccine administration has been initiated at the Maroof clinical trial unit which is run by foreign-qualified researchers. The trial is going on and will continue for 14 months to check the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine.

Due to emerging new variants of COVID-19, researchers all over the world are developing new vaccines to cater to and decrease the transmission of new variants.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Ningbo Progress All Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

1 hour ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

1 hour ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

2 hours ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.