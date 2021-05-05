Corona vaccine is being administered to all those coming to vaccination centers and every possible facility is being provided to them . Incharge Corona Vaccination Dr Kashif said this while talking to this journalsit

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Corona vaccine is being administered to all those coming to vaccination centers and every possible facility is being provided to them . Incharge Corona Vaccination Dr Kashif said this while talking to this journalsit.

He said that at present four vaccination centers had been established at Danish Jand , Pindigheb , Attock and Hasanabdal and soon two more centers will be established at Fatehjang and Hazro.

Dr Kashif while giving details said that so for 2497 front line health workers have been administered first dose and 1249 health workers have been administered second dose.

While giving details of the corona vaccine administered to general public he said that so for 32449 persons got themselves registered from across the district and vaccine has been administered to 21427 individuals .

While giving details of the vaccination done he said that so for 15315 persons above sixty years of age have been registered and vaccine has been administered 13487 , 10257 persons ageing between 50 and 60 years were registered and vaccine has been administered to 4698 persons . Dr Kashif said that 6877 persons ageing between 40 t0 50 years have been registered and vaccine has been administered to 745 individuals.

Replying a question Dr Kashif said that vaccine was available at all the vaccination centers and there was no shortage being faced . He said that maximum trained doctors , paramedics and other allied staff has been deputed at all the centers to ensure maximum facilitation to the people visiting these centers.