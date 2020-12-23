Corona vaccine to be available in Pakistan by March next: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.

The priority would be given to health workers and the people of above sixty five age regarding vaccination, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

"We are in touch with three companies for purchasing the coronavirus vaccine, " he stated. Commenting on second layer of COVID-19, he said: "It was a dangerous layer that had affected a large number of people around the world." He urged the general public to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs), to protect the family members from the spreading virus.

About purchase of vaccine, the SAPM said that government did not impose any restriction to private sector for purchasing corona vaccine.