UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccine To Be Available In Pakistan By March Next: SAPM

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Corona vaccine to be available in Pakistan by March next: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.

The priority would be given to health workers and the people of above sixty five age regarding vaccination, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

"We are in touch with three companies for purchasing the coronavirus vaccine, " he stated. Commenting on second layer of COVID-19, he said: "It was a dangerous layer that had affected a large number of people around the world." He urged the general public to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs), to protect the family members from the spreading virus.

About purchase of vaccine, the SAPM said that government did not impose any restriction to private sector for purchasing corona vaccine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World March Family TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

25 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

36 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

11 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

11 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.