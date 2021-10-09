UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccine Uptake Among Over-12s Reaches 49% In GB

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Corona vaccine uptake among over-12s reaches 49% in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination rate among people over 12 years of age in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reached 49% which was the highest among all other provinces, said spokesperson to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Ali Taj.

He said that in the light of special orders of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, health and administrative departments had taken emergency measures for inoculation of corona vaccination.

Ali Taj said that the best rate of vaccination in the country was a great achievement of the GB government.

"Our government has managed to minimize the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic said Ali Taj adding that CM Khalid Khurshid's best strategy have begun to yield positive results".

He said that full support and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar helped the GB government in the best way to deal with theCovid-19 pandemic and speedy vaccination.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Gilgit Baltistan All Government Best

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

35 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

41 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

2 hours ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

1 hour ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.