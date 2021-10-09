Corona vaccine uptake among over-12s reaches 49% in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination rate among people over 12 years of age in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reached 49% which was the highest among all other provinces, said spokesperson to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Ali Taj.

He said that in the light of special orders of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, health and administrative departments had taken emergency measures for inoculation of corona vaccination.

Ali Taj said that the best rate of vaccination in the country was a great achievement of the GB government.

"Our government has managed to minimize the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic said Ali Taj adding that CM Khalid Khurshid's best strategy have begun to yield positive results".

He said that full support and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar helped the GB government in the best way to deal with theCovid-19 pandemic and speedy vaccination.