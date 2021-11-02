Corona vaccines not harmful for pregnant, breastfeeding mothers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccines were safe and not harmful to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, said the District Surveillance officer here on Tuesday.

He said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had recommended that pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers take any COVID-19 vaccines available in Pakistan.

"The Covid-19 vaccines verified to be safe and effective for them during trials," the health officer informed APP.

Dr Waqar said that after getting the vaccination, the chances of infection and complications related to pregnancy has to decrease.

Similarly, during breastfeeding, no harm resulted to the newborn baby while antibodies that developed in the mother due to vaccination converted into a child, enhancing the baby's immunity, he added.

