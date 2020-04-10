UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Victim Buried Amid Strict Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Corona victim buried amid strict precautionary measures

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::The victim of corona infection disease who breathed his last last Thursday night was buried here on Friday amid strict precautionary measures by emergency staff dressed in protective kits.

The funeral was offered by only seven people including family members and emergency staff and later burial was performed by emergency staff who also sprayed disinfectant chemicals on the coffin and in the grave.

It is to mention here that a confirmed patient of corona virus identified Qaiser Khan resident of Rabat area here was identified with the symptoms of corona a few days back after he returned from Balochistan from a Tablighi mission.

Initially he was admitted at Timargar Hospital but due to critical condition he was shifted to Peshawar where he died last night, confirmed Deputy District Health Officer Irshad Roghani.

Dr Irshad said the diseased was already facing some lungs issues and remained hospitalized for several times. He said burial of the deceased took place according to prescribed rules.

