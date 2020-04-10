Corona victim passes away

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::A man affected by corona virus breathed his last in Kohat Development Authority Hospital here on Friday.

According to details, the victim Mastan Khan of Chambai village of Kohat lost battle for life against corona. He was 65 years old. He was buried amid strict precautionary measures and last rituals were supervised by concerned officer of district administration.