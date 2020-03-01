Corona virus Awareness campaign in Primary Schools to be launched soon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The education Department has decided to launch an awareness campaign from March 02 to keep all schools clean and educate students for adopting precautionary measures to remain safe from eventual threat of corona virus.

This was stated by the District Education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad Asharaf Memon while addressing a press conference at a local press club here on Monday.

Ashraf Memon said that on the directives of the competent authority, in Hyderabad district total eight (male and female) teams were constituted to supervise the awareness campaign to keep the children away from any potential corona virus threat.

In awareness campaign, it would be ensured to educate one hundred thousand students enrolled in 737 primary schools of the district so that they could adopt measures to keep themselves protected from any threat, Asharaf Memon said and added that cleanliness arrangements in schools would be made so that innocent students could be provided healthy environment.

Memon appealed the media to provide assistance to make this campaign success by disseminating this message through print and electronic media so that this dangerous threat could be handled in efficient manner.

The DEO said health and the labour departments had assured us to provide doctors in the schools so that students would be given treatment facilities in case of need, adding that letters would also be sent to Municipal authorities to take urgent arrangements for lifting of the garbage and wastage dumped outside the schools.

Replying to a question, Memon said all eight Taluka Education officers (male and female) would lead the concerned teams to pay visit to boys as well as girls schools of their respective Talukas and supervise the campaign.

He said that Ismail Leghari and Apa Hameeda Zardari in City Taluka, Bashir Ahmed Gujjar and Apa Zeenatun Nisa in Latifabad, Fazal Illahi Memon and Apa Yasmeen Abassi in Qasimabad and Muhammad Mosa Khokhar and Apa Fahmida Abro in Taluka Rural would conduct visits to the schools to monitor the situation.

The District Education Officer said he would supervise all the teams constituted for the purpose so that students could be provided healthy environment in the schools.

In addition to these measures, during assemblies students would be asked to keep their hands clean specially after using washrooms and they would be advised to keep tissue papers with them for using it while coughing or sneezing, Ashraf Memon said.