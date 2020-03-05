Corona virus awareness seminar held at police training college

An awareness seminar to avert from corona virus was held at police training college Multan here on Thursday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar to avert from corona virus was held at police training college Multan here on Thursday.

The awareness seminar was conducted in line with special directions of Regional police officer and Commandant police training college Waseem Ahmed Khan.

Dr Owais Roomi delivered lecture to under-training recruits and college staff about the virus.

He said that there was no need to fear from corona virus rather adopt cleanliness culture. He said that to keep your body and surroundings neat and clean and washed face and hands time to time.

On this occasion, SP Muhammad Asim Jisra and DSP Headquarters Abdul Rehman Asim were also present.