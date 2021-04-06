Corona Virus claims 09 more lives including a front-line worker in AJK

After the death of 9 more victims of COVID-19 including a female front-line worker, the death toll has surge to 380 across the state till Tuesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) : After the death of 9 more victims of COVID-19 including a female front-line worker, the death toll has surge to 380 across the state till Tuesday, official sources said.

Nursing Officer Mrs. Siaqa had lost her life in the line of duty while saving lives of the patients at the Corona ward of District Headquarter Hospital in Bhimbher district of Mirpur division on Monday.

As many as 77 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told APP Tuesday night.

And at the same time at least 184 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the sources said.

After the death of 08 more victims of the pandemic, the number of those died of the pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir rose to 380. The 08 ill-fated persons who lost lives of the pandemic in various state-run health facilities in AJK during last 24 hours included 02 in Poonch district and one each in Mirpur, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley, Bhimbher and Kotli districts.

Those lost lives, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 112 from Mirpur district, 55 from Muzaffarabad district, 09 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 84 in Poonch, 42 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 07 in Sudhanoti, 37 in Bhimbher and 40 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 13713 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far (till Friday April 5, 2021 night ), according to the State health authorities.

Among all those tested positive, 11409 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Tuesday that 184 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 14 from Mirpur district, 21 from Muzaffarabad, 36 from Poonch district, 09 from Jhelum valley district, 05 from Bagh district, 41 from Palandri district, 19 from Bhimbher district and 39 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1178 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of a total of registered 153609 patients in entire AJK, 13713 were tested positive of the pandemic, 1841 patients have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts of AJK in line with the policy of the AJK government.

At present a total of 1924 patients are under treatment in various State-run health facilities in all 10 AJK districts including the State's metropolis - besides the fresh admissions of 83 patients during last 24 hours in various district hospitals in the State's fully furnished isolation and Corona wards, set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli districts.