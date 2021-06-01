UrduPoint.com
Corona Virus Claims 16 More Lives In KP

Tue 01st June 2021

Corona virus claims 16 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Corona claims sixteen lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases has reached to 4979 said a report of Health Department here on Tuesday.

According to the report 302 new cases of the corona virus infection were reported taking the number of total cases to 133124.

463 patients of corona virus infection gained recovery after which the number of total recovered patients reached to 124050 in the province.

According to report number of active cases remained at 4979 and 7699 cases were conducted during same period.

