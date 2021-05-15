UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Virus Claims 20 More Lives In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Corona virus claims 20 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in the last 24 hours and the number of deaths from the coronavirus reached 3743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department KP told media men during daily briefing here on Saturday.

He said that 211 more were infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 126614.

However, he said, 169 corona patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of coronavirus patients reached 114243.

He disclosed that the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 8,628. He said 4,126 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and the total number of tests so far conducted is 1689484.

In the last 24 hours, 52 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 30 each in Mardan and Mansehra, 30 in Nowshera and 25 in Swat, the official of the health department confirmed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Mansehra Mardan Nowshera Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

15 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

20 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

21 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.