Corona virus claims 20 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in the last 24 hours and the number of deaths from the coronavirus reached 3743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department KP told media men during daily briefing here on Saturday.

He said that 211 more were infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 126614.

However, he said, 169 corona patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of coronavirus patients reached 114243.

He disclosed that the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 8,628. He said 4,126 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and the total number of tests so far conducted is 1689484.

In the last 24 hours, 52 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 30 each in Mardan and Mansehra, 30 in Nowshera and 25 in Swat, the official of the health department confirmed.