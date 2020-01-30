Corona virus isolation unit at Besham hospital setup

The health department and district administration have setup corona virus isolation unit at tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) at Besham to tackle any emergency situation

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The health department and district administration have setup corona virus isolation unit at tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) at Besham to tackle any emergency situation.

Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman Jadoon visited THQ hospital where he inspected different facilities and hygienic conditions.

He also visited the isolation unit and directed the hospital administration to maintain excellent hygienic conditions in the ward.