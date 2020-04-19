Corona virus issue: NH&MP awareness drive to sensitize citizens underway

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) awareness drive is underway to sensitize citizens about preventive measures to avert from corona virus pandemic.

The pamphlets about how to avert from corona virus, face masks and hand sanitizers were being distributed among citizens by NH&MP at various toll plazas ensuring implementation on instructions issued by the government.

Chief Patrol Officer Beat No M-422 NH&MP, Muhammad Hassan Bhatti talking to media said that they had distributed over 5000 pamphlets, over 300 hand sanitizers and over 500 face masks among road users so far with self help by maintaining the tradition of motorway police.

He urged the citizens to avoid going out from homes unnecessary by keeping in view the current circumstances, wash hands time to time, use face masks and ensure hand sanitizers.

He said that social distancing is an impressive tool to avert from corona virus pandemic adding that safety of properties and lives of citizens is top priority.

