UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Virus Issue: NH&MP Awareness Drive To Sensitize Citizens Underway

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Corona virus issue: NH&MP awareness drive to sensitize citizens underway

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) awareness drive is underway to sensitize citizens about preventive measures to avert from corona virus pandemic.

The pamphlets about how to avert from corona virus, face masks and hand sanitizers were being distributed among citizens by NH&MP at various toll plazas ensuring implementation on instructions issued by the government.

Chief Patrol Officer Beat No M-422 NH&MP, Muhammad Hassan Bhatti talking to media said that they had distributed over 5000 pamphlets, over 300 hand sanitizers and over 500 face masks among road users so far with self help by maintaining the  tradition of motorway police.

He urged the citizens to avoid going out from homes unnecessary by keeping in view the current circumstances, wash hands time to time, use face masks and ensure hand sanitizers.

He said that social distancing is an impressive tool to avert from corona virus pandemic adding that safety of properties and lives of citizens is top priority.

APP /sak1055 hrs

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

11 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

11 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

12 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.