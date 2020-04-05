Corona virus issue: Two Field hospitals set up in Khanewal, Jehanian

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration have established two field hospitals in Khanewal and Jehanian keeping in view the corona virus threat.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Health Dr Maria said that 20 bedded hospital was set up at officers club Khanewal and 30 bedded hospital at girls college Jehanian where doctors and paramedical staff had also been deputed.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has also ordered establishing field hospitals at Kabirwala and Mian Channu as early as possible. He said that all facilities were provided for patients according per SOPs into the field hospitals.

The doctors would remain present at the hospitals round the clock at these field hospitals.

APP /slm-sak