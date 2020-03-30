Corona virus monitoring cell sets up at AJK PM House

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A corona related monitoring Cell has been set up at Prime Minister House in Muzaffarabad to monitor the ongoing situation and government agencies' performance in combating virus in the region.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has also directed to connect the monitoring cell with all the divisional and district administration through video-link system to keep eye on day to day operations of the government institutions.

On the other side, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal announced to establish Corona virus test laboratories in Mirpur and Poonch division.