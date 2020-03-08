Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

LAHORE, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A balanced diet and good hygienic condition can provide protection against the virus, and person suffering from flue, cough with fever should wear the mask, use tissue papers while sneezing/coughing to prevent others.

These views were expressed by the Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other health experts at a Public Awareness Seminar on Corona Virus.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that Coronavirus was not a new disease, however, it had changed its shape. She said that personal hygiene and preventive measures could easily protect oneself from the virus.

She said that regular hand washing and use of good diet could improve immunity level against the infection.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that IPH had already issued necessary guidelines for prevention from the virus.

She said that IPH would use the media channels of Virtual University to disseminate 'Health Messages' among the masses. She said that IPH had also imparted trainingto the 'Master Trainers' of the teaching hospitals that how to use 'Personal ProtectionEquipment' (PPE) by the doctors, nurses while handling an affected patient.