Corona Virus Pandemic: Bus Stand Washed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

Corona virus pandemic: bus stand washed

The local administration has washed down all bays of General Bus Stand (GBS) here on Saturday in a bid to control the spread of corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : The local administration has washed down all bays of General Bus Stand (GBS) here on Saturday in a bid to control the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool along with Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain supervised the washing process.

Anti-virus chemicals was used during the washing of GBS.

The AC directed the managers of transport's stands to keep the environment neat and clean, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Later, antivirus spray was also conducted to disinfect the public places at GBS Faisalabad.

