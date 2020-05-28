Corona Virus patients showing concern over health facilities at DHQ Hospital Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):Patients suffering from Corona Virus addmitted in DHQ Hospital Attock have expressed their dissatisfaction and annoyance over the arrangements and health facilities being provided to them.

However Medical Superintendent of the hospital denied the allegations. Corona Virus positive patients who are under treatment in DHQ Hospital Attock told newsmen on cell phone that no doctor was visiting them and even paramedics on duty were ignoring them.

They said , doctor on duty never came to their wards and said sometime the doctors contact them on their cell phones and inquire about their health. They said neither the doctors were visiting them nor their relatives were allowed to see them this causing a lot of embarrassment for them . A source of DHQ Hospital told this journalist that a CIV employee working in the blood bank became Corona affected and disappeared from the hospital for few days with out informing the authorities and now he has been admitted in isolation ward but about this mishap higher authorities have not been informed and no legal action has been taken against him . Source further said that this employee who is suffering from Corona w as working in Blood Bank but no other staff of the blood bank has been quarantined which is beyond comprehension.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Attock Dr Khalid Mehmood when contacted denied all the allegations and said that if any patients is not satisfied then he must lodge a complaint in writing and action will be taken . When asked about the masks and gloves not being used by the hospital staff , he said that hospital has not been provided with these items . While replying another question he said that the names of the doctors and paramedics have been recommended on merit for extra salary and no one has been recommended against the rules CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz when contacted about the gloves , masks and sanitizers not being used by the hospital staff , said that Health Department Attock is having sufficient number of gloves and face masks and said that M.S . Dr Khalid has not approached him in connection with shortage of the aforementioned items . He said that the names of those doctors and paramedics have been recommended for extra salary who are actively performing Corona duties and said that no violation jas been made in this context.