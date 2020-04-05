UrduPoint.com
Corona Virus Positive Cases Rise To 156 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Corona virus positive cases rise to 156 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 156 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 881 in the province.

According to data received here on Sunday evening, out of 156 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 156 confirmed cases, a woman has recovered and already been discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while two patients had lost their lives due to the virus.

