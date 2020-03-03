UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Virus Prevention Screening Program Initiated In Lasbela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Corona virus prevention screening program initiated in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Corona virus prevention screening program was launched in Lasbela by a team of experts from the National Institute of Health Islamabad led by Dr. Moin Iqbal on the request of Balochistan government in the context of spread of the Corona virus in neighboring Country Iran.

Awareness workshop held at Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub in connection precautionary measures under-supervised screening program.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Kakar, ADC General Farhan Suleman Ronja, DHO Dr. Asif Shahwani, District Support Manager PPHI Rehan Hameed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Hub Roohana Gull Kakar, Deputy MS Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Dr. Yasmin Ghani and all Medical Officers of the Hospital Attended the awareness workshop.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Mohammad Tahir while addressing the workshop of participants said that Isolation Ward was established on emergency basis for the diagnosing of Corona virus.

He said the government was providing all resources to health departments in this regard in order to prevent corona virus in respective areas of province, saying that all section of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital were being made functional for coping corona virus and other diseases on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

He said that Federal and provincial government were taking all necessary measures in order to control spreading of the virus, saying efforts were underway to create precautionary awareness among public against the corona virus.

The Commissioner said that Doctors and paramedical staff associated with the medical profession would have to be alert to deal with any situation of virus in the areas.

He said that the purpose of conducting the workshop was to provide precautionary guidelines of Health and Safety against the corona virus.

Earlier, Commissioner Kalat Division also presided over the meeting to review matters related to the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub for addressing them aimed to facilitate patients in the hospital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Iran Alert Kalat Lasbela Hub All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

44 minutes ago

MNAs, MPAs of DG Khan division call on Chief Minis ..

4 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister 'Almost Certainly' to Take Paren ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet sets list of economic sectors open for ..

59 minutes ago

Turkey Pushes 130,000 Refugees From Temporary Camp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.