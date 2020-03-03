Corona virus prevention screening program initiated in Lasbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Corona virus prevention screening program was launched in Lasbela by a team of experts from the National Institute of Health Islamabad led by Dr. Moin Iqbal on the request of Balochistan government in the context of spread of the Corona virus in neighboring Country Iran.

Awareness workshop held at Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub in connection precautionary measures under-supervised screening program.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Kakar, ADC General Farhan Suleman Ronja, DHO Dr. Asif Shahwani, District Support Manager PPHI Rehan Hameed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Hub Roohana Gull Kakar, Deputy MS Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Dr. Yasmin Ghani and all Medical Officers of the Hospital Attended the awareness workshop.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Mohammad Tahir while addressing the workshop of participants said that Isolation Ward was established on emergency basis for the diagnosing of Corona virus.

He said the government was providing all resources to health departments in this regard in order to prevent corona virus in respective areas of province, saying that all section of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital were being made functional for coping corona virus and other diseases on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

He said that Federal and provincial government were taking all necessary measures in order to control spreading of the virus, saying efforts were underway to create precautionary awareness among public against the corona virus.

The Commissioner said that Doctors and paramedical staff associated with the medical profession would have to be alert to deal with any situation of virus in the areas.

He said that the purpose of conducting the workshop was to provide precautionary guidelines of Health and Safety against the corona virus.

Earlier, Commissioner Kalat Division also presided over the meeting to review matters related to the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub for addressing them aimed to facilitate patients in the hospital.