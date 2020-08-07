UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Virus Situation In Punjab Improving Speedily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:58 PM

Corona virus situation in Punjab improving speedily

The situation of corona virus cases in the province are improving speedily as 853 confirmed cases defeated the COVID-19 in 24 hours on Friday which turned the recovered number of cases into 86,086

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The situation of corona virus cases in the province are improving speedily as 853 confirmed cases defeated the COVID-19 in 24 hours on Friday which turned the recovered number of cases into 86,086.

According to the data provided by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases got recovered in the provincial capital, 41 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Jehlum, 4 in Attock, 140 in Gujranwala, 3 in Narowal, 165 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Khanewal, 200 in Faisalabad, 3 in Chineot, 2 in Jhang, 52 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Mianwali, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Lodharan, 15 in Dera GhaziKhan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 7 in Sahiwal and 9 corona virus cases defeated the disease in the last24 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

15 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

29 minutes ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

49 minutes ago

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ivory Coast President on ..

1 hour ago

More than 1,000 South Australians quarantined over ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.