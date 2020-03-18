UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Virus: Strict Screening Arrangements At Major Airports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:37 PM

Corona Virus: strict screening arrangements at major airports

The Civil Aviation Authorities have made strict screening arrangements to cope with corona virus pandemic at four major airports in the Punjab province besides the Allama Iqbal International Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authorities have made strict screening arrangements to cope with corona virus pandemic at four major airports in the Punjab province besides the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to CAA sources, the CAA has appointed 102 health staff at the airports with the help of Punjab health department, whereas, 27 health workers have been appointed at Allama Iqbal International Airport .

The CAA has appointed 29 doctors, 61 paramedics and 12 nursingstaff to tackle the screening process at the airports.

Related Topics

Punjab Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

11 minutes ago

Airlift SuspenAirlift Suspends Operations amid Cor ..

20 minutes ago

RTA starts trial run of autonomous vehicle at Expo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai official reviews emirate&#039;s health secto ..

41 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay speeds up awar ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation off ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.