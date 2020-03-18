Corona Virus: strict screening arrangements at major airports

The Civil Aviation Authorities have made strict screening arrangements to cope with corona virus pandemic at four major airports in the Punjab province besides the Allama Iqbal International Airport

According to CAA sources, the CAA has appointed 102 health staff at the airports with the help of Punjab health department, whereas, 27 health workers have been appointed at Allama Iqbal International Airport .

The CAA has appointed 29 doctors, 61 paramedics and 12 nursingstaff to tackle the screening process at the airports.