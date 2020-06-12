Corona virus test of cops underway

AIG Admin and Security Anwar Khaitran on Friday said that screening and corona virus tests of policemen were underway in phases here at Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :AIG Admin and Security Anwar Khaitran on Friday said that screening and corona virus tests of policemen were underway in phases here at Central Police Office.

Precautionary measures were being ensured during duty not only in field formations in all districts but also in all branches and buildings of Central Police Office, he said and added that for the purpose of disinfection, chlorine water spray was also being conducted to provide neat and clean environment.

He said that mobile hand wash units for hand washing ofemployees had been established on different spots andall policemen had been strictly directed to wear face masks.