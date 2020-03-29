Corona Virus test of two more patients prove positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Corona Virus test of under treatment woman and her son at Police Services Hospital, Peshawar have come proved positive.

The woman were identified as Qimata Bibi and her son hailed from Bara,district Khyber have been quarantined in their house,said an official handout issued here Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir,"The woman is the resident of the village Junala Ghunda Kohi, Tehsil Bara had performed Umrah along with another Corona positive patient, Shamal Gula." He said that the Corona test of the woman and her son namely Ishaq was conducted at Police Services Hospital, Peshawar wherein the results of both came positive.

He said that their registration have made in the list of Peshawar.However,as they were the residents of Bara, district Khyber, the district administration while fulfilling their responsibility has taken their residence at Bara in the protective arrangements and started further preventive steps.

In the meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Khyber said that one Sher Zarin son of Noor Zarin whose tests have come positive on March 26 was retested along with his wife and son on March 27 have proved negative.

Therefore, on the directives of the medical teams they observe quarantine at home for a period of seven days and would wear face masks and adopt other precautionary measures.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed stern implementation of the government issued SOPs for the prevention of the spread of virus in all tehsils of the district.

He has urged upon the people to restrict their movement to inside their houses in larger interest of the nation and extend full cooperation to district administration.